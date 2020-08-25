EMEA > Middle East oil project generates offsets valued near $400/t for niche EU market

Middle East oil project generates offsets valued near $400/t for niche EU market

Published 23:54 on August 25, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:54 on August 25, 2020  /  EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Switzerland  /  No Comments

Offset credits from an emissions reduction project at a Middle East oil production facility have been valued near $400/tonne, the first awards in an under-the-radar EU market where strict limits have resulted in some of the world’s highest carbon prices.

