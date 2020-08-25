Middle East oil project generates offsets valued near $400/t for niche EU market
Published 23:54 on August 25, 2020 / Last updated at 23:54 on August 25, 2020 / EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Switzerland / No Comments
Offset credits from an emissions reduction project at a Middle East oil production facility have been valued near $400/tonne, the first awards in an under-the-radar EU market where strict limits have resulted in some of the world’s highest carbon prices.
Offset credits from an emissions reduction project at a Middle East oil production facility have been valued near $400/tonne, the first awards in an under-the-radar EU market where strict limits have resulted in some of the world’s highest carbon prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.