US offset developer sets out web platform for small forest owners
Published 22:56 on August 25, 2020 / Last updated at 23:30 on August 25, 2020 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Offset project developer Finite Carbon will this year launch the first online platform for small forest owners to access carbon markets, adding to a growing trend of nature-based undertakings.
Offset project developer Finite Carbon will this year launch the first online platform for small forest owners to access carbon markets, adding to a growing trend of nature-based undertakings.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.