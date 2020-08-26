Ottawa approves Alberta and BC programmes to supply offsets under large emitter regulation
Published 00:03 on August 26, 2020 / Last updated at 00:19 on August 26, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes / No Comments
The Canadian government on Tuesday recognised Alberta and British Columbia’s offset programmes to source carbon credits under the federal ‘backstop’ output-based pricing system (OPBS), though not all protocols from the provincial systems were immediately approved.
