PSEG’s decision to offload RGGI plants could impact future ETS prices

Public Service Enterprise Group’s (PSEG) decision last week to put its carbon-emitting sources across four power sector ETS member states up for sale could impact RGGI allowance prices, traders believe.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.