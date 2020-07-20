NZ farmers support move to restrict forestry carbon credits

Published 09:16 on July 20, 2020 / Last updated at 09:16 on July 20, 2020

New Zealand’s leading farming industry group has backed a proposal by the Labour party to impose restrictions on which types of land can earn carbon allowances by planting forests, but says that’s not enough to stave off what it says is a threat to farmland by the nation’s emissions trading scheme.