NZ Market: NZUs skyrocket on price ceiling, cap news

Published 04:44 on December 20, 2019 / Last updated at 04:44 on December 20, 2019 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances rose a massive 15% in Friday trade as yesterday’s news on the future market emissions cap and plans to lift the fixed price option from next year pushed prices to record highs.