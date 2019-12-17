Americas > TCI jurisdictions sketch future design of US transport ETS in draft MOU

TCI jurisdictions sketch future design of US transport ETS in draft MOU

Published 16:36 on December 17, 2019

The US Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) will aim to cut fuel sector emissions by as much a quarter over a 10-year period, while implementing a variety of mechanisms borrowed from the RGGI power sector carbon market, according to a draft Memorandum of Understand (MOU) released Tuesday.

