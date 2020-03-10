Oregon governor to set declining GHG caps, strengthen LCFS after Republican legislative walkout

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) signed an executive order Tuesday to set a declining emissions cap for several sectors, double the state’s Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) target, and boost energy efficiency goals after the legislature failed to pass a cap-and-trade bill for the second straight year.