Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) signed an executive order Tuesday to set a declining emissions cap for several sectors, double the state’s Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) target, and boost energy efficiency goals after the legislature failed to pass a cap-and-trade bill for the second straight year.
Oregon governor to set declining GHG caps, strengthen LCFS after Republican legislative walkout
