LCFS price cap expected at $218, CCA floor trending towards $18.00

Published 14:21 on March 11, 2020 / Last updated at 14:21 on March 11, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB should set the state’s pending Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) maximum price at just under $218 this year, while the current US inflation figure would place the state's WCI auction reserve value close to the $18.00 level, according to federal data published Wednesday.