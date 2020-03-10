ANALYSIS: RGGI traders see Q1 auction sticking close to market as New Jersey joins

Published 16:07 on March 10, 2020 / Last updated at 23:37 on March 10, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI market participants anticipate the first quarterly sale of 2020 this week will largely mirror past trends and align with the secondary market price, despite the inclusion of New Jersey in the Northeast US ETS for the first time in eight years.