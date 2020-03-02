ETS harmonisation, integrity key to future TCI cap-and-trade system -stakeholders

Published 21:22 on March 2, 2020

Stakeholders requested a variety of changes to the US Transportation and Climate’s Initiative (TCI) draft Memorandum of Understand (MOU) to better align the proposed regional fuel sector ETS with existing North American carbon markets and improve environmental integrity and equity, according to public comments.