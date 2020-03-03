California offset task force may recommend amending existing protocols

The California Compliance Offset Protocol Task Force (OPTF) may provide guidance on altering existing methodologies in addition to developing new ones, state regulator ARB confirmed Monday, as the expert committee began its work to increase the supply of in-state credits under the state’s carbon market.