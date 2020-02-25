WCI regulated parties increase CCA short positions as speculators add length

Published 16:51 on February 25, 2020 / Last updated at 16:51 on February 25, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI compliance entities grew their short positions on the secondary market ahead of the February auction, but traders are questioning whether that US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data paints a complete picture of California carbon holdings.