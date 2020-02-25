WCI compliance entities grew their short positions on the secondary market ahead of the February auction, but traders are questioning whether that US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data paints a complete picture of California carbon holdings.
WCI regulated parties increase CCA short positions as speculators add length
WCI compliance entities grew their short positions on the secondary market ahead of the February auction, but traders are questioning whether that US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data paints a complete picture of California carbon holdings.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.