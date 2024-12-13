Asia Pacific > Japanese developer plans credits from Thai rubber

Japanese developer plans credits from Thai rubber

A Japanese project developer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thailand’s Rubber Authority on developing carbon credits from biochar, which it hopes will help the world’s rubber industry decarbonise.
