Conservatives come to power in Australia’s Queensland, promising to keep coal power plants open
Published 09:58 on October 28, 2024 / Last updated at 09:58 on October 28, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s Queensland has elected its first Liberal-National government in almost a decade after state elections on Saturday, promising to repeal the state's renewable energy target of 80% by 2035 and to keep coal-fired plants open.
