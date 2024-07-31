Euro Markets: Carbon posts 2.6% monthly rise as EUAs settle above key resistance level amid firm energy
Published 17:23 on July 31, 2024 / Last updated at 17:23 on July 31, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices advanced to their highest in 12 trading sessions and posted a 2.6% monthly rise after settling above a key technical level that has held the market in check for eight weeks, amid general firmness across the energy complex and even as speculative traders increased their bearish bets to the most in more than four months.
