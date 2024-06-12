FEATURE: ‘Dual approach’ to Article 6 projects under discussion in Philippines
Published 08:59 on June 12, 2024 / Last updated at 08:59 on June 12, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Asia Pacific, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
In developing the framework to authorise Article 6 projects, the Philippines may allow developers to generate ITMOs as long as they also support the country in meeting its NDC by generating a secondary project for the domestic market.
