Euro Markets: EUAs give up this week’s gains as gas plummets, COT shows little change
Published 17:09 on April 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:09 on April 17, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowance prices retreated on Wednesday as gas prices weakened after four days of gains, with the benchmark EUA contract giving up all this week's steep rally while an inconclusive set of Commitment of Traders data saw some question the conviction of speculative traders in the bearish trend.
European carbon allowance prices retreated on Wednesday as gas prices weakened after four days of gains, with the benchmark EUA contract giving up all this week's steep rally while an inconclusive set of Commitment of Traders data saw some question the conviction of speculative traders in the bearish trend.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.