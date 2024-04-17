Euro Markets: EUAs give up this week’s gains as gas plummets, COT shows little change

Published 17:09 on April 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:09 on April 17, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices retreated on Wednesday as gas prices weakened after four days of gains, with the benchmark EUA contract giving up all this week's steep rally while an inconclusive set of Commitment of Traders data saw some question the conviction of speculative traders in the bearish trend.