Agri carbon taxes worldwide could inspire an EU ETS3 — with caveats, experts say

Published 17:30 on April 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:36 on April 17, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International

Regulatory measures on agricultural emissions, from New Zealand to South Africa, could serve as inspiration for policymakers in Brussels as the EU considers if and how to include the sector in its next ETS revision — although some clauses may apply, according to speakers at the IETA European Climate Summit.