California and Norway sign MoU collaborating on renewable energy, decarbonisation
Published 16:27 on April 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:02 on April 17, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between California and Norway signed Tuesday, establishes a framework of voluntary cooperation on areas including clean energy, zero-emission transportation and ports, carbon removal, and climate-smart agriculture.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between California and Norway signed Tuesday, establishes a framework of voluntary cooperation on areas including clean energy, zero-emission transportation and ports, carbon removal, and climate-smart agriculture.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.