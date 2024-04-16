Philippines, Germany roll out €37-mln climate and biodiversity programme

Germany’s international development agency GIZ and the Philippines Climate Change Commission on Tuesday announced the soft launch of a programme aimed at protecting, conserving, and rehabilitating biodiversity and natural carbon sinks in the Southeast Asian nation.

The €36.8-million Transformative Actions for Climate and Ecological Protection and Development (TRANSCEND) project is aimed at strengthening climate resilience while increasing the Philippines’ capacity to reduce GHG emissions and protect nature.

“This project allows us to coherently synergise our efforts towards a low-carbon and biodiversity friendly future through improved coordination, fortified partnerships, and maximum impact of our resources,” Natural Resources Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said in a comment.

“TRANSCEND will catalyse positive change, promoting ‘integrated, transparent, and accountable’ efforts to safeguard the environment for present and future generations.”

Through focus on natural biodiversity and carbon sinks, GIZ and CCC aim to “leverage private sector funds and jumpstart transition to a low-carbon economy and create green jobs”, according to the statement.

As well, the parties said the project will be combining climate mitigation and adaptation strategies to effectively reduce, avoid, and sequester carbon emissions, without going into detail.

Tuesday’s announcement is a soft launch of the project, with a proper one scheduled for August.

“It’s important that the Philippine government continues to work and collaborate with partners, particularly with Germany. While the work ahead of us is still long and still requires a lot of hard work, there is a sense of hope and there is a sense of renewal,” said Andreas Pfaffernoschke, Germany’s ambassador to the Philippines.

The island nation put in place a domestic framework for nature-based solutions in 2022, which has allowed it to sign a handful of project contracts with international partners, primarily from Japan.

In October the government formalised a partnership with major renewables firm Energy Development Corp. to drive larger private-sector investments into nature-based solutions and in February the country saw the launch of its first biodiversity offset project in connection with the building of a new capital airport.

