Integrity Council approves three voluntary carbon programmes for CCP eligibility
Published 00:01 on April 5, 2024 / Last updated at 17:36 on April 4, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, US, Voluntary
Gold Standard, ACR, and Climate Action Reserve (CAR) have been given the green light by the governing board of the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM) for their crediting programmes to be considered for the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label, while Verra, ART TREES, Social Carbon, and Isometric will be assessed by May at the latest.
