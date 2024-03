Alberta should support federal carbon contracts for difference, says former minister

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Fossil fuel-producing Alberta cannot meet its net zero goals without carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), but project proponents face uncertainty that can be remedied if the province helped cement a price for CO2, said the former Alberta minister of energy in a webinar Thursday.