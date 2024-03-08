Alberta should support federal carbon contracts for difference, says former minister
Published 23:33 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 23:33 on March 8, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes
Fossil fuel-producing Alberta cannot meet its net zero goals without carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), but project proponents face uncertainty that can be remedied if the province helped cement a price for CO2, said the former Alberta minister of energy in a webinar Thursday.
Fossil fuel-producing Alberta cannot meet its net zero goals without carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), but project proponents face uncertainty that can be remedied if the province helped cement a price for CO2, said the former Alberta minister of energy in a webinar Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.