Speculators gear down North American carbon holdings, compliance builds length in CCAs, RGGI
Published 00:24 on March 9, 2024 / Last updated at 00:24 on March 9, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
Speculators reduced length across North American carbon markets while emitters added to California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) net holdings, weekly data from the US Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
