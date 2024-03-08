US DOE should streamline funding, permitting, and structures -report
Published 22:40 on March 8, 2024 / Last updated at 22:40 on March 8, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
The US Department of Energy (DOE) should simplify its funding opportunities to focus on innovation, facilitate interagency cooperation on permitting, and adjust its structures to better achieve agency goals, according to a report published Thursday.
The US Department of Energy (DOE) should simplify its funding opportunities to focus on innovation, facilitate interagency cooperation on permitting, and adjust its structures to better achieve agency goals, according to a report published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.