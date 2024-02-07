US biorefinery offtake partnership with Japanese firm to reduce 1.4 Mt CO2 yearly
Published 23:13 on February 7, 2024 / Last updated at 00:14 on February 8, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Japan, US, Voluntary
A joint development agreement announced Wednesday between a US petrochemical producer and a diversified Japanese conglomerate is expected to reduce nearly 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 annually from a biofuel refinery combined with carbon capture and storage (CCS).
A joint development agreement announced Wednesday between a US petrochemical producer and a diversified Japanese conglomerate is expected to reduce nearly 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 annually from a biofuel refinery combined with carbon capture and storage (CCS).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.