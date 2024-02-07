Australian govt “slipping” on ACCU reforms, industry body says
Published 23:55 on February 7, 2024 / Last updated at 00:10 on February 8, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Paris Article 6
An Australian carbon market industry body has urged the government speed up its work programme on reforming the market to unlock new methodologies and domestic credit supply, or run the risk of emitters being forced to rely on international credits to meet compliance obligations.
