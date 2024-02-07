Canada’s Northwest Territories approves carbon tax exemption on diesel home heating fuel
Published 23:06 on February 7, 2024 / Last updated at 23:06 on February 7, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes
The Northwest Territories (NWT), which maintains its own carbon pricing legislation in place of the federal government’s, approved the carbon tax exemption on home heating fuel, alongside a reduction in its quarterly territorial rebate on Wednesday.
The Northwest Territories (NWT), which maintains its own carbon pricing legislation in place of the federal government’s, approved the carbon tax exemption on home heating fuel, alongside a reduction in its quarterly territorial rebate on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.