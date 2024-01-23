Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > POLL: Analysts slash 2024 EU carbon price forecasts by 20% on weak demand, supply boost

POLL: Analysts slash 2024 EU carbon price forecasts by 20% on weak demand, supply boost

Published 05:00 on January 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:35 on January 22, 2024  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Analysts have significantly reduced their outlook for EU carbon prices this year due to a number of short-term bearish factors related to both supply and demand, including macroeconomic uncertainty, weak power consumption fundamentals, and ample allowance supply due to auctions linked to the bloc's REPowerEU energy independence policy.
Analysts have significantly reduced their outlook for EU carbon prices this year due to a number of short-term bearish factors related to both supply and demand, including macroeconomic uncertainty, weak power consumption fundamentals, and ample allowance supply due to auctions linked to the bloc's REPowerEU energy independence policy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.