EMEA
> POLL: Analysts slash 2024 EU carbon price forecasts by 20% on weak demand, supply boost
Published 05:00 on January 23, 2024 / Last updated at 23:35 on January 22, 2024 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
Analysts have significantly reduced their outlook for EU carbon prices this year due to a number of short-term bearish factors related to both supply and demand, including macroeconomic uncertainty, weak power consumption fundamentals, and ample allowance supply due to auctions linked to the bloc's REPowerEU energy independence policy.
