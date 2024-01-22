Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
INTERVIEW: Carbon standard expects upcoming approval for Article 6 credit issuance from Singapore
Published 18:04 on January 22, 2024 / Last updated at 18:04 on January 22, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
A Colombia-based carbon standard expects to soon be granted approval from Singapore to issue Article 6-aligned credits that would help emitters in the country to meet their obligations under the national carbon tax.
