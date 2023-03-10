Asia Pacific > Xpansiv delays first auction of Cambodian REDD+ credits

Xpansiv delays first auction of Cambodian REDD+ credits

Published 06:24 on March 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 06:24 on March 10, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Xpansiv has been directed to postpone its first carbon credit auction that was slated for this week.

Xpansiv has been directed to postpone its first carbon credit auction that was slated for this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software