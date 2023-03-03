New study questions integrity of California’s forestry offset protocol, details extensive over-crediting

Published 23:24 on March 3, 2023 / Last updated at 23:24 on March 3, 2023

An environmental group on Thursday highlighted findings of a new study that alleges California’s forest offset protocol overestimated the amount of carbon sequestered and made unsubstantiated additionality claims in one assessment area, resulting in the over-crediting of 100% of units issued at several sites.