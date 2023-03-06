US firm secures conditional approval for environmental credits registry and exchange in the Bahamas

Published 20:23 on March 6, 2023 / Last updated at 20:35 on March 6, 2023 / Americas, South & Central, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A Houston-based integrated environmental asset validation, blockchain registry, and exchange firm has announced securing conditional approval for the launch of an environmental credits digital platform operating out of the Bahamas, and has already listed millions of carbon offsets from avoided oil extraction.