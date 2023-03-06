US firm secures conditional approval for environmental credits registry and exchange in the Bahamas

A Houston-based integrated environmental asset validation, blockchain registry, and exchange firm has announced securing conditional approval for the launch of an environmental credits digital platform operating out of the Bahamas, and has already listed millions of carbon offsets from avoided oil extraction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.