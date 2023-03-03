Emitters pounce on CCAs, while speculators return to RGGI in early February

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday continued publishing delayed Commitments of Traders reports following a cyber attack on the agency’s third-party data provider several weeks ago, showing that compliance entities padded their net long California carbon positions and speculators picked up RGAs in early February.