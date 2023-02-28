European Parliament gets to grips with Brussels plan for carbon removals

EU lawmaker scrutiny of the bloc’s proposal for a certification scheme for voluntary carbon removals is taking shape, with senior MEPs already wary about leaving key decisions to Brussels officials and considering how removals would be included in the bloc’s ETS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.