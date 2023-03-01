UPDATE – Verra restores account of one PNG REDD+ project, suspends another

Published 01:47 on March 1, 2023 / Last updated at 04:31 on March 1, 2023

Verra has restored the registry account of the developer of a REDD+ project in Papua New Guinea after it had temporarily suspended it to investigate allegations aired by an Australian news programme, but has suspended another REDD+ project in the country.