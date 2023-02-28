ANALYSIS: How EU efforts to banish F-gases clash with clean energy plans

EU legislators have a delicate task crafting law to eliminate F-gases used in fridges and air conditioners, because the potent climate-heating substances are also found in many of the heat pumps expected to play a critical role in the bloc’s efforts to reach net zero emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.