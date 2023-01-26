Japanese corporates sign multiple CCS supply chain deals amid calls for greater policy support

Several Japanese companies announced collaborations on Thursday to sign a total of four agreements to develop CCS value chains in both Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region, as momentum builds for carbon capture and storage to play a more integral role in meeting the decarbonisation goals of the country’s large industrial emitters.