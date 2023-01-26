Indonesia to step up blue carbon efforts, government official says

Published 04:10 on January 26, 2023 / Last updated at 04:10 on January 26, 2023

The Indonesian government plans to step up efforts to preserve seagrass and mangroves as part of its climate change policy and to improve the Southeast Asian country’s blue carbon potential, local media has reported.