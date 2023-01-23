Voluntary carbon market could reach $1 trillion valuation under right rules, say analysts

The value of the voluntary carbon market (VCM) could approach $1 trillion as soon as 2037 if stakeholders adopt more rigorous quality standards and puts a greater emphasis on carbon removal, analysts said in a report published Monday that said such developments would solidify market confidence, lift prices, and drive demand.