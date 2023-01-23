The value of the voluntary carbon market (VCM) could approach $1 trillion as soon as 2037 if stakeholders adopt more rigorous quality standards and puts a greater emphasis on carbon removal, analysts said in a report published Monday that said such developments would solidify market confidence, lift prices, and drive demand.
Voluntary carbon market could reach $1 trillion valuation under right rules, say analysts
The value of the voluntary carbon market (VCM) could approach $1 trillion as soon as 2037 if stakeholders adopt more rigorous quality standards and puts a greater emphasis on carbon removal, analysts said in a report published Monday that said such developments would solidify market confidence, lift prices, and drive demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.