Two regional governments in China have become the latest to announce plans to develop forest carbon sink programmes, despite a lack of policy clarity due to the years-long suspension of the national offset scheme.
China’s Sichuan, Guangzhou release regional plans for forestry carbon offsets
Two regional governments in China have become the latest to announce plans to develop forest carbon sink programmes, despite a lack of policy clarity due to the years-long suspension of the national offset scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.