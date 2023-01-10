Asia Pacific > China’s Sichuan, Guangzhou release regional plans for forestry carbon offsets

China’s Sichuan, Guangzhou release regional plans for forestry carbon offsets

Published 07:08 on January 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:08 on January 10, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

Two regional governments in China have become the latest to announce plans to develop forest carbon sink programmes, despite a lack of policy clarity due to the years-long suspension of the national offset scheme.

