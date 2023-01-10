Asia Pacific > Australia releases consultation on final Safeguard Mechanism framework, Powering the Regions Fund

Australia releases consultation on final Safeguard Mechanism framework, Powering the Regions Fund

Published 05:15 on January 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 05:15 on January 10, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Australian government has launched a consultation on its final proposed policy framework for its overhauled Safeguard Mechanism, designed to cut emissions from the country’s most polluting facilities.

The Australian government has launched a consultation on its final proposed policy framework for its overhauled Safeguard Mechanism, designed to cut emissions from the country’s most polluting facilities.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software