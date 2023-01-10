The governor of Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province plans to auction carbon credits for emissions reductions that have not yet been compensated for by the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) agreement with Indonesia, local media has reported.
Indonesia’s East Kalimantan aims to sell credits for emissions reduction in World Bank agreement
