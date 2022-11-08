The total number of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) issued has now surpassed 120 million despite consistent criticism over some methodologies, while the Labor government has signed up to international forestry and shipping climate initiatives at COP27 in Egypt.
Australia Market Roundup: Total ACCU issuance passes 120-mln mark, as Australia gets involved in forests, shipping at COP
The total number of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) issues has now surpassed 120 million despite consistent criticism over some methodologies, while the Labor government has signed up to international forestry and shipping climate initiatives at COP27 in Egypt.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.