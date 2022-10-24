Aviation/CORSIA > Saudi Arabia fund launches voluntary carbon firm with imminent auction

Saudi Arabia fund launches voluntary carbon firm with imminent auction

Published 20:21 on October 24, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:21 on October 24, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Saudi Arabia's public investment fund (PIF) will auction carbon credits generated from 16 projects on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the situation, as the country announced the creation of a firm to manage its voluntary carbon market activities and spur efforts to become a regional hub.

Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund (PIF) will auction carbon credits generated from 16 projects on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the situation, as the country announced the creation of a firm to manage its voluntary carbon market activities and spur efforts to become a regional hub.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software