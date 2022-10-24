TD Securities poaches North American environmental markets trader from Macquarie

Published 18:52 on October 24, 2022 / Last updated at 18:52 on October 24, 2022 / Americas, Canada, International, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Canadian investment bank TD Securities (TDS) has hired a North American carbon and VER trader from Australia-based financial services firm Macquarie.