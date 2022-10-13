Millions of forestry conservation REDD credits verified by Verra could soon jump up in value by retroactively adding the Climate, Community and Biodiversity (CCB) co-benefits standard to the project, it was revealed to Carbon Pulse.
Millions of REDD credits could jump in price after backdating with CCB
Millions of forestry conservation REDD credits verified by Verra could soon jump up in value by retroactively adding the Climate, Community and Biodiversity (CCB) co-benefits standard to the project, it was revealed to Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.