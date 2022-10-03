South Korea will open negotiations with the EU that carbon cuts achieved under its emissions trading scheme will be recognised under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), while also rolling out plans to improve its domestic MRV system to align with international standards.
South Korea to seek CBAM acceptance for ETS carbon reductions, strengthen MRV
