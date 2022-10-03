Report casts doubt on World Bank’s $17 billion of climate finance

The World Bank $17.2 billion climate finance public sector portfolio could be off by as much as $7 bln or 40%, according to a report published by an NGO on Monday as COP27 hosts Egypt urged rich nations to make good on their climate aid commitments at next month's UN summit.