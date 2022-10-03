Malaysia’s untapped carbon market potential can scale with policy, regulatory support -report

Malaysia has significant potential to utilise carbon markets to help meet the Southeast Asian economy’s climate targets, but this will require harmonising the design of voluntary and compliance markets, definitions of clear rules and guidelines for project development, and a scale-up of financing, a report has found.